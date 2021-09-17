Posted: Sep 17, 2021 9:21 AMUpdated: Sep 17, 2021 9:21 AM

Tom Davis

Every 3rd Saturday is Jesus Burger at 6pm at Get Real Ministries and this Saturday is no different.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Friday, Pastor Rando and Shiloh Gamble, founders of Get Real Ministries, issued the invitation to all.

Pastor Rando Gamble said, “Get Real Ministries is available for prayer, and encouragement anytime, in the name of the Lord, Jesus Christ. If you feel broken, alone, or just need a place to feel loved...please join us at 411 W 14th St. in Bartlesville.”

Get Real Ministries is all-denominations. It’s a relationship with God; not a religion. Shiloh Gamble says, “We are a place where REAL people MEET the REAL JESUS! Come as you are, we just ask you to cover the important parts, pull up your pants and COME ON IN!”

Get Real Ministries holds services on Wednesdays at 6:30 PM and Sundays at 10:30 AM.

The Gambles also invite you to shop Get Real Thrifty at 208 E 2nd St, Bartlesville. Proceeds help fund the many programs for Get Real Ministries.