Sep 17, 2021

Garrett Giles

At Caney Valley High School, it's Spirit Day! Go all out in your Trojan gear.

Homecoming interviews conclude on KRIG 104.9 on Friday at 5:17 p.m. with Lauren Asbury, Avery Rodriquez, Chelsea Arbogast, and Anthony Serrato compliments of Totah Communications, Totel CSI and Bartnet IP.