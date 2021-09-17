Posted: Sep 17, 2021 11:09 AMUpdated: Sep 17, 2021 11:13 AM

Ty Loftis

An Osage County veteran has went missing and was last seen on Wednesday, September 8th.

61-year old Mark Hayes was last seen in the Sand Springs area and has not been seen or heard from since. Hayes must take daily medication and he didn’t take those medications with him. Hayes has brown eyes and brown hair. He is six feet tall and weighs 220 pounds.

If you have seen or know where Hayes is, you are asked to call 911 or contact the Osage County Sheriff’s Office at 918-287-3131.