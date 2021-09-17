Posted: Sep 17, 2021 12:58 PMUpdated: Sep 17, 2021 1:17 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners may approve a final conveyance resolution regarding 2.39 acres just north of the County Fairgrounds in Dewey when they reconvene.

The Commissioners terminated a lease with Dewey Public Schools regarding a parking lot on the property before declaring the land as surplus in their last meeting on Monday, Sept. 13. Commissioner Mitch Antle said they were no longer in need of the property for a courthouse or a jail, which is why they approved the items. He said this will not affect the OSU Extension Service offices that are housed on the property.

Dewey Public Schools terminated the same lease nearly two weeks ago. Superintendent Vince Vincent said this was done to make way for the potential construction of a Boys & Girls Club in Dewey.

If the Commissioners approved the final conveyance regarding the property, they may approve a quit claim deed with the City of Dewey pertaining to the same tract of land.

From there, the Commissioners may approve a resolution authorizing the application for financial assistance from the Rural Economic Action Plan (REAP) Fund. These REAP funds would go toward the Oglesby Volunteer Fire Department.

A request for approval for allocation of alcoholic beverage tax from the Washington County Treasurer may be approved as well.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet on Monday, Sept. 20, at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville.