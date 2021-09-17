Posted: Sep 17, 2021 4:44 PMUpdated: Sep 17, 2021 5:34 PM

Garrett Giles / Tom Davis

A grass fire northwest of Bartlesville near Radar Hill kept first responders busy on Friday evening.

Washington County Emergency Management Director Kary Cox stated that dispatch told them that the fire may have been started by a vehicle fire, but that could not be confirmed at the time. Cox said multiple agencies battled the fire that burned approximately 20 to 30 acres. He said the fire falls under the jurisdiction of the Osage Bureau of Indian Affairs, who will continue to assess the damage.

Cox said the fire out at Radar Hill was moving at a quick rate despite light winds.

Bartlesville Fire was first to the scene. Assisting with the grass fire was WCEM and the Osage Hills Volunteer Fire Department. The Bartlesville Police Department was also standing by.

First responders were dispatched to the scene just before 5:00 p.m. Cox said the fire occurred in a remote area north of the Keepsake Candles.

In light of the grass fire at Radar Hill, Cox wants to caution you about current fire conditions in the area. He said vegetation is extremely dry and flammable.

We will have more information when it becomes available.