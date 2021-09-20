Posted: Sep 20, 2021 2:53 PMUpdated: Sep 20, 2021 2:53 PM

Max Gross

A man convicted of killing a kitchen worker at the Dick Conner Correctional Facility in Hominy in 1998 has been given an execution date. John Marion Grant was given an execution date of October 28 for the slaying of Gay Carter.

Grant was serving a 35-year sentence for a robbery charge out of Oklahoma County. He was imprisoned in 1980. Grant stabbed the worker with a sharpened screwdriver before stabbing himself several times.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals set execution dates for seven death row inmates including Grant. He had previously been slated for a lethal injection in 2014 before the state put the death penalty on hold after a botched execution.

Grant has been on death row since 2000 and has exhausted all of his appeals.