Posted: Sep 20, 2021 3:21 PMUpdated: Sep 20, 2021 3:22 PM

Ty Loftis

There are a lot of things going on across Pawhuska and City Manager Tonya Bright recently gave an update on some of the ongoing projects. She started by talking about some roadwork being done in town.

Bright also gave an update regarding where things stand with the reservoir project.

Bright hopes to begin improvements to the sub-station within the next year and the Lake Pawhuska Dam project should begin within the next 60 days.