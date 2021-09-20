News
Pawhuska
Posted: Sep 20, 2021 3:21 PMUpdated: Sep 20, 2021 3:22 PM
City Manager Gives Update on Projects Going on in Pawhuska
Ty Loftis
There are a lot of things going on across Pawhuska and City Manager Tonya Bright recently gave an update on some of the ongoing projects. She started by talking about some roadwork being done in town.
Bright also gave an update regarding where things stand with the reservoir project.
Bright hopes to begin improvements to the sub-station within the next year and the Lake Pawhuska Dam project should begin within the next 60 days.
