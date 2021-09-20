Posted: Sep 20, 2021 5:00 PMUpdated: Sep 20, 2021 8:26 PM

Garrett Giles / Max Gross

A two car accident in downtown Bartlesville on Monday evening left one car flipped on its side.

Bartlesville Police Captain Jay Hastings said the collision occurred at 9th and Johnstone just before 5:00 p.m. on Monday in front of The Apartments at Hotel Phillips. Hastings said a parked vehicle was pulling away from the curb and pulled into the path of a southbound car, which caused it to flip on its side. He said minor injuries were suffered in the accident, but no one was transported to the hospital.

The driver pulling away from the curb was issued a failure to yield citation.