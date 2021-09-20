Posted: Sep 20, 2021 7:42 PMUpdated: Sep 20, 2021 7:45 PM

Garrett Giles

Petitions have been approved to bring four parcels of land into the City of Dewey's corporate city limits from Washington County.

City Manager Kevin Trease said the property owners brought four petitions of annexation before the Dewey City Council on Monday night. Trease said they went through the public hearing process and ordinance process for those pieces of property that were in the County. He said the property surrounds Pump'n Pete's off of 1400 Road.

Trease said there is another piece of property that the owners didn't get on the agenda on Monday night that they will bring before the Council in mid-October. He said they will hold a public hearing on that parcel of land as well.

The property owners operate Wilson Detailing.

The item was approved on a 3-0 vote. Two Council members were absent from Monday's meeting.