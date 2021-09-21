Posted: Sep 21, 2021 9:36 AMUpdated: Sep 21, 2021 9:36 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Regional Chamber will host Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt at its next forum luncheon.

You can join in and hear Stitt discuss his administration's support of economic development and efforts to address and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The forum will be held at City Church of Bartlesville on Wednesday, Oct. 6, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Cost to attend is $25 per person or $275 for a table of eight. A table of four costs $150. It costs $15 to attend virtually. Registration information can be found here.