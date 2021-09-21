Posted: Sep 21, 2021 9:39 AMUpdated: Sep 21, 2021 9:42 AM

Garrett Giles

Griffin Communications and News On 6 are excited to launch the “Weather Vault” – a new feature of NewsOn6.com and the News On 6 streaming app – to give viewers exclusive, on-demand access to our extensive archive of severe weather coverage.

“This is a great way to look back at our Oklahoma storm history and see some pretty amazing events as they were happening,” said Travis Meyer, News On 6 Chief Meteorologist. “This also gives the viewer a sense of not only the storms, but also how we cover storms with our great team of trackers and meteorologists. Plus, the Weather Vault will give folks new to the area an idea of storm coverage and how our commitment to keeping them informed will help them be more at peace during severe weather events. It also shows them that they have a station to rely on for their severe weather updates and needs.”

Since first signing on the air in 1949, News On 6 and its Oklahoma Weather Experts have been trusted partners in keeping Oklahomans safe and informed when storms roll through Green Country. Through its new Weather Vault, viewers can now watch hours of raw, unedited video from the weather events that made history here in Oklahoma.

Through a partnership with sister station News 9 in Oklahoma City, viewers will have on-demand access to footage from across Oklahoma starting with coverage from the Moore tornadoes of 1999, 2003 and 2013 & the El Reno tornado of 2013. The Weather Vault will hold the moments that have had a lasting impact on our state and remember what transpired.

“Weather is such a huge part of life in Oklahoma and some of the most dramatic anywhere,” said Todd Spessard, Griffin Communications’ Vice President of Content. “We’re excited to put our extensive archive of severe weather coverage right at our viewers’ fingertips. It’s this commitment to innovation and investment that makes us proud to be Oklahoma’s Own.”

The News On 6 Weather Vault is available online at NewsOn6.com/TheVault and on the News On 6 streaming app available to download for free on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.