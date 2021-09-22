Posted: Sep 22, 2021 9:44 AMUpdated: Sep 22, 2021 9:44 AM

Ty Loftis

Fairfax will be playing host to the Fall Classic Car Show and Poker Run this Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.

Registration for the poker run begins at noon and the first vehicle will leave at 1 p.m. For information regarding the poker run, you can call 918-815-3538. Awards for the car show will be presented at noon. For information regarding the car show, call 918-373-3379.

There will also be a corn hole tournament at 11 a.m. with a $40 entry fee. Entertainment will be provided throughout the day thanks to Hayden and the Osage Country Band, along with Stage Right Productions.