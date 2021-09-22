Posted: Sep 22, 2021 2:04 PMUpdated: Sep 22, 2021 2:06 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) is trying to identify two suspects who were caught on video surveillance stealing chainsaws and tree trimming equipment.

BPD Captain Jay Hastings says the thefts occurred in the 1600 Block of SE Prairie Heights Drive between 3:30 and 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday. He says the suspects were driving a small four door car - possibly a Nissan Altima or similar style vehicle.

Capt. Hastings says video shows the suspects driving through the neighborhood without their lights on near Madison and Nowata. He says the suspects would park the vehicle before making several trips to steal equipment after the storm early Tuesday morning.

The BPD always wants to reach out to the public in these matters. Capt. Hastings says there's no telling what the public knows. He says someone might know someone who is selling chainsaws or most recently acquired chainsaws that matches the description of the suspects pictured.

If you have any information about the thefts, call the BPD's Detective Division at 918.338.4015. You can remain anonymous. Captain Hastings says you can call CrimeStoppers as well at 918.336.2583.

Video surveillance provided by the BPD can be found here. A video of the second suspect from the BPD can be found here.