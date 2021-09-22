Posted: Sep 22, 2021 2:41 PMUpdated: Sep 22, 2021 2:43 PM

Max Gross

A man and a woman from Bartlesville were in court on Wednesday after being arrested on potential charges pertaining to the sexual abuse of an autistic eight-year-old boy. Dylan Durrence and Mary Lee are both in custody at the Washington County Jail.

According to an affidavit, the incidents occurred at a residence on the 500 block of Greystone Avenue in Bartlesville. Durrence and Lee were friends of the child’s mother and they all lived in the same residence after recently moving from Georgia.

The mother of the victim kicked the two co-defendants out of the house. The child then disclosed that Durrence had touched him inappropriately and tried to engage him in sexual activity on multiple occasions. Durrence later admitted to these actions during a forensic interview with police.

Lee witnessed multiple encounters of the abuse and did not take any action. She claims that Durrence threatened her if she told anyone. Police say Lee did not show any fear until she learned that she could be facing criminal charges.

Durrence’s bond was set at $500,000 and Lee’s was set at $250,000. Both have a condition to have no contact with minors. Assistant district attorney Will Drake recommended the bonds due to potential flight risk and due to the “horrible and despicable” nature of the alleged actions.

The pair are set to return to court on Friday where charges could potentially be filed.