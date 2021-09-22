Posted: Sep 22, 2021 3:40 PMUpdated: Sep 22, 2021 3:41 PM

Garrett Giles

Truity Credit Union is excited to announce that Jeff Hamilton has been named Mortgage Development Officer in Bartlesville.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jeff to our team at Truity,” Senior Vice President, Director of Lending Joe Beffer said. “His professional experience and dedication to the community of Bartlesville is a valuable asset to our staff and our members.”

Hamilton’s primary focus will be providing unsurpassed, personalized service in his role growing and developing mortgage business for the credit union. He will also represent Truity at community events and work to build relationships with members as well as local and regional real estate agents and contractors.

“I’m extremely excited and honored to join the Truity team,” Hamilton said. “I look forward to growing the already amazing reputation that Truity has in all the communities we serve.”

Hamilton has been in the banking industry for over 11 years, with seven of those years focused on lending in Bartlesville. He has previously served in roles at both Arvest and Regent Bank. He holds a Bachelor’s in Business Management and is a graduate of the Oklahoma Bankers Association Lending and Banking School, with additional training in commercial and agriculture lending. Hamilton currently serves as Treasurer of the Richard Kane YMCA Board and is actively involved at City Church and in Young Professionals of Bartlesville. He also works as a Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce Advocate.

Hamilton has called Bartlesville his home for over 20 years. He and his wife Heaven are proud parents to Hayes, Greta and Sage.

Truity Credit Union serves over 70,000 members worldwide and has assets of nearly $1 billion. Truity offers personal checking and savings accounts, auto and home loans, as well as competitive business loans for almost any purpose. Visit TruityCU.org to learn more.