Posted: Sep 23, 2021 10:23 AMUpdated: Sep 23, 2021 10:40 AM

Garrett Giles

A man in a bear suit that made his way through our neck of the woods has finally made it out of Oklahoma and Kansas.

The public figure called BearSun was in Pawhuska, Bartlesville, Tulsa and Nowata in recent days. He is walking from Los Angeles, California, to New York City, New York, to raise awareness for autism, cancer, disabilities, the environment, and mental health.

BearSun arrived in Joplin, Missouri on Wednesday after a short stint in Kansas. BearSun says there was nothing but love and good vibes in Oklahoma. He says he will make sure to return to Oklahoma to celebrate after he reaches NYC.

The public figure has spotlighted local businesses on his social media platforms.

BearSun said it is awesome traveling across the country for a good cause. He said he loved the farms, plains and rolling hills of Oklahoma that he saw prior to getting to the city life of Bartlesville. The man visited small businesses, Pawhuska Public Schools and much more before heading to Bartlesville. On his way to Nowata, he gave the Highway 60 construction workers a shout out for their hard work. He also encouraged people to get out and give them some water for their efforts in the heat.

A local business made arrangements on Thursday, Sept. 16, to take BearSun to Tulsa for a day trip. During BearSun's visit to Tulsa on Thursday, he stopped by the Center of the Universe near the BOK Center. He even visited the Greenwood Rising Museum to learn about the Tulsa Race Massacre. Our partners at KOTV News on 6 had a chance to speak with the friendly bear from California as well.

BearSun shared about his journey in Green Country and reflected on what he learned, especially at the Greenwood Rising Museum in Tulsa.

BearSun has stayed in a tent or hotel rooms along his journey with a companion.

From Nowata to Joplin, BearSun stopped in Vinita, Afton, Miami, and Quapaw in Oklahoma. In Kansas, he visited Baxter Springs, Riverton, and Galena.

A map of BearSun's route can be found below. Photo courtesy: I Am BearSun.