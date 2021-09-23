Posted: Sep 23, 2021 10:49 AMUpdated: Sep 23, 2021 10:49 AM

Shidler is hosting a Showdeo and Street Dance next Saturday and fun is sure to be had by all, as the One Arm Bandit and Company is coming to town.

With the new school built, a parade will take place at 3 p.m. and the showdeo will start at 5 p.m. and is taking place at the Payne Arena, just east of town. The street dance will take place just after dark in downtown Shidler with Native Stone set to perform. The event is expected to last until 10 p.m.