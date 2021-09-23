Posted: Sep 23, 2021 12:15 PMUpdated: Sep 23, 2021 12:17 PM

Garrett Giles

The Owasso Police Department (OPD) mourns the loss of two long-time officers.

Long-time OPD Reserve Police Officer Jose Romero passed following complications related to COVID-19 in Florida on Tuesday, Sept. 7. Romero served as an Owasso Reserve Police Officer from 2003 to 2016 before leaving the department.

Another long-time Owasso Police Officer, Mark American-Horse, passed earlier this month following complications related to cancer. Mark served during the 1980's and early 1990's.

Community members and officers alike say both men will be greatly missed.

Pictured left to right: Officer American-Horse, Reserve Officer Romero