Posted: Sep 23, 2021 2:32 PMUpdated: Sep 23, 2021 2:32 PM

Max Gross

A Ramona man was arrested for failing to complete his sex offender registration. Christopher Hutchins appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday facing the felony charge. Hutchins was convicted of lewd molestation for a 2015 offense against a nine-year-old girl in Wagoner County.

According to an affidavit, county records showed the last time Hutchins registered was in January 2021. Deputies were not able to make contact with Hutchins at his listed phone number or last known address in Ramona. A warrant was issued in June and Hutchins was recently picked up on it.

The defendant has multiple felony convictions out Wagoner County and Creek County. Bond was set at $25,000 on the warrant.