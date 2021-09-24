Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Posted: Sep 24, 2021

On the Rock to Hold Consecration Over Creamery Project

Garrett Giles

On the Rock Ministries invites you to "The Creamery Consecration" on Friday night.

The event will be held from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24. You can join On the Rock Ministries as they pray and worship for the future of The Creamery Project. There will even be an unveiling of a special art piece by Cynthia Cato.

The event will be held at 515 SW Frank Phillips Boulevard.


