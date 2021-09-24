Posted: Sep 24, 2021 10:42 AMUpdated: Sep 24, 2021 10:43 AM

Garrett Giles

On the Rock Ministries invites you to "The Creamery Consecration" on Friday night.

The event will be held from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24. You can join On the Rock Ministries as they pray and worship for the future of The Creamery Project. There will even be an unveiling of a special art piece by Cynthia Cato.

The event will be held at 515 SW Frank Phillips Boulevard.