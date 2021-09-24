Posted: Sep 24, 2021 12:06 PMUpdated: Sep 24, 2021 12:07 PM

Garrett Giles

Truity Credit Union is proud to announce that Darah Harris and Sara Thompson have recently received commercial lending certifications after a three-year program with the Credit Union National Association (CUNA).

“Darah and Sara are integral to our commercial lending operations at Truity,” Vice President, Commercial Lending Gabe Gutierrez said. “These certifications will not only help them in their roles but will also positively impact our business lending partners and our communities. We congratulate them for their hard work and efforts during this program.”

Harris earned the designation of Credit Union Business Lending Professional (CUBLP) with an emphasis in Financial Analysis while Thompson earned the CUNA Business Lending Certification in Credit Administration.

Darah Harris, Commercial Lending Officer

Harris has over 20 years of varied financial industry experience with over eight combined years at Truity. She holds a Bachelor’s in Finance.

“Our businesses are a such a vital part of our community,” she said. “I really am honored when I get to play a small part in their journey. If you have questions or want to explore what Truity can do for your business, contact me at Darah.Harris@TruityCU.org.”

Harris and her husband Andrew, also a Truity employee, are proud parents to Skyler, Spencer, Sidney, Sawyer and Will.

Sara Thompson, Commercial Lending Consultant

Thompson has been with the credit union for over 27 years, with experience as a teller and later years in both consumer and commercial lending. She has a Bachelor’s in Business.

“I am very blessed to work for a company like Truity,” she said. “They gave me the opportunity to take this certification from CUNA. I’m looking forward to using the new skills and knowledge to better serve our members.”

She currently serves as an active member of First Christian Church in Bartlesville and enjoys spending time with her family and two dogs.

Pictured below from left: Commercial Lending Officer Darah Harris, Commercial Lending Consultant Sara Thompson, Truity Credit Union