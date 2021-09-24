Posted: Sep 24, 2021 12:51 PMUpdated: Sep 24, 2021 12:53 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Poker Run will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2 for the Bartlesville Bruins Special Olympics Team.

The event will take place at Humble Road Church, 304 S. Seminole Avenue in Bartlesville. Registration and a hamburger lunch will be held at 11:00 a.m. First bikes out will be at noon with last bikes in at 2:00 p.m. The silent auction will close at 2:30 p.m.

Cost is $5 per hand or five for $20. All proceeds benefit Bartlesville Bruins Special Olympics Team.

The event is sponsored by Humble Road Church and Humble Road Chapter of the NLWC Priesthood.