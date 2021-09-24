Posted: Sep 24, 2021 1:12 PMUpdated: Sep 24, 2021 1:12 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage Nation Health Services will be holding a mobile event at the Osage Casino in Skiatook this coming Tuesday beginning at 9 a.m. Services being offered include COVID-19 vaccines, COVID-19 testing, flu vaccines and other services. Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear says it is important to make informed decisions regarding COVID-19 and stay healthy from other viruses.

Osage Nation Prevention, Social Services and Constituent Services will also be on hand to share information that patients may be looking for.