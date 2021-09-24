Posted: Sep 24, 2021 1:27 PMUpdated: Sep 24, 2021 1:27 PM

Garrett Giles

A supplemental operating agreement for detention services between Washington County and the Cherokee Nation will be weighed during the next Washington County Commissioners meeting. Assistant District Attorney Will Drake will present the item.

Next, the Commissioners may approve combined CIRB and BR Projects in Circuit Engineering District #1. Then, the Commissioners may approve a lease agreement between Quadient Leasing and the Washington County Election Board for a Postage Machine.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet on Monday, Sept. 27, at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Avenue.