Posted: Sep 24, 2021 2:31 PMUpdated: Sep 24, 2021 2:31 PM

Max Gross

Charges were filed against two co-defendants who were involved in the alleged sexual abuse of an autistic boy. Dylan Durrence and Mary Lee were in court in Washington County on Friday.

Five felony counts were filed against Durrence including two counts of performing lewd acts with a minor child, two counts of performing lewd acts in the presence of a minor child and one count of possessing obscene material. Lee was charged with one count of enabling child sexual abuse.

The pair were court earlier this week. An affidavit alleges that Durrence sexually abused an eight-year-old autistic boy on multiple occasions. Lee witnessed multiple encounters of the abuse and did not take any action. The child disclosed the alleged actions to his mother and she called the police.

Durrence remains in custody on a $500,000 bond and Lee remains in custody on a $250,000 bond. Both have a condition to have no contact with minors including the victim.