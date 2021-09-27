Posted: Sep 27, 2021 10:19 AMUpdated: Sep 27, 2021 10:23 AM

A supplemental operating agreement for detention services between the Cherokee Nation and Washington County has been approved.

Washington County Assistant District Attorney Will Drake and Sheriff Scott Owen spoke highly of the agreement during the Washington County Commissioners meeting on Monday morning.

Drake says the new contract addresses all the issues - such as transportation of inmates - that were present in the previous temporary agreement with the tribe. He says it would be good and beneficial for the County to accept the contract.

Sheriff Owen says transports are rare occurrences as they mostly do transports for medical situations. He says he does not foresee any issues with the new contract.

Sheriff Owen says the contract gives Washington County an increase in per day charges per inmate up to $54. He says the previous charge was $43. The way bond money is handled and transferred with the Martial Service has changed as well.

There haven't been major hurdles to cover thus far, according to Sheriff Owen.

The agreement is effective through Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. The Washington County Commissioners unanimously approved detention services agreement on Monday morning.