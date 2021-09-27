Posted: Sep 27, 2021 10:28 AMUpdated: Sep 27, 2021 10:47 AM

Garrett Giles

US-75 northbound at County Road 2400 is blocked at this time due to a two vehicle collision involving a tandem box delivery truck and a pick up.

Washington County Emergency Management Director Kary Cox says the accident is south of 2300 Road and north of Moose Lodge Road. Cox says the box truck is loaded with cargo so it will take some time to get the scene cleared. He says they will probably need to close the roadway down for an extended period of time.

Cox believes three victims were transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries. He says the scene is very active and asks that you remain alert when driving in the area. That includes slowing down and paying attention to directions given by emergency personnel.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the accident occurred just before 11:00 a.m. on Monday. OHP is investigating the scene and will release a cause of collision at a later time.

We will have more information when it becomes available.