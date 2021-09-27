Posted: Sep 27, 2021 10:40 AMUpdated: Sep 27, 2021 10:40 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners met for a brief meeting on Monday morning. The board approved a continuance of an agreement with the Cherokee Nation for detention services. This is the third time the agreement has been extended.

The commissioners also informed the public that they will have an opening for a secretary position. The current secretary will no longer be with the county as of this Friday. The board will be posting the position.

Later in the meeting the commissioners observed the eight-year bridge plan from the circuit engineering district. The board had no issues with the plans but observed that projects that slated to be let in November have been pushed back to the spring.