Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

News

City of Bartlesville

Posted: Sep 27, 2021 11:54 AMUpdated: Sep 27, 2021 11:54 AM

League of Women Voters Registering Voters at BPL

Share on RSS

 

Garrett Giles

Local League of Women Voter (LWV) volunteers will be at the Bartlesville Public Library on Monday, Sept. 27, until 6:00 p.m.

LWV President Connie Lavoie says they want to help citizens get ready to vote. Lavoie says this is a quick and easy way for 18-year-olds to register to vote for the first time. She adds that it's a convenient way to make name, address, or political affiliation changes to your current registration.

The Bartlesville Public Library is located at 600 S. Johnstone Avenue.


« Back to News