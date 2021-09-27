Posted: Sep 27, 2021 11:54 AMUpdated: Sep 27, 2021 11:54 AM

Garrett Giles

Local League of Women Voter (LWV) volunteers will be at the Bartlesville Public Library on Monday, Sept. 27, until 6:00 p.m.

LWV President Connie Lavoie says they want to help citizens get ready to vote. Lavoie says this is a quick and easy way for 18-year-olds to register to vote for the first time. She adds that it's a convenient way to make name, address, or political affiliation changes to your current registration.

The Bartlesville Public Library is located at 600 S. Johnstone Avenue.