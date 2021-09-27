Posted: Sep 27, 2021 1:37 PMUpdated: Sep 27, 2021 1:37 PM

Ty Loftis

Movie crews have left Osage County and producers are now heading to the studio to make the upcoming film, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” the best it can be. Location Manager for the movie, Mike Fantasia was at Monday’s Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting and wanted to thank everyone for being so welcoming and making things so easy.

Fantasia went on to say that he is unsure what the release date will be, but expects late 2022.

