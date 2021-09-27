Posted: Sep 27, 2021 3:22 PMUpdated: Sep 27, 2021 3:22 PM

Max Gross

A Copan man was charged with a felony count of sexual battery in Washington County court on Monday. Stephen Nielsen appeared out of custody at the courthouse to answer to the charges. He posted a $50,000 bond that was set by a warrant.

According to an affidavit, Washington County deputies were called to a residence on the 100 block of Chestnut Avenue in Copan. It is alleged that the victim was changing her clothes in a bedroom. Unknown to the victim Nielsen entered the room and touched the victim’s side and chest in a sexual manner. She immediately told him to stop.

A forensic interview with a witness confirmed the allegations made by the victim. The defendant also was interviewed and confirmed the incident. Although he denied that it was sexual in nature. Nielsen is due back in court on October 27.