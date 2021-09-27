Posted: Sep 27, 2021 3:43 PMUpdated: Sep 27, 2021 3:43 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage County Treasurer Sally Hulse has been working on the 2021 financial statements and as she reviews things, it appears as if the county may lose around 2.5 million dollars in revenue. Hulse looks back over the last couple of years on where some of that money was lost.

Hulse says funding from the American Rescue Plan Act can be used to recover that money.