Posted: Sep 28, 2021 11:54 AMUpdated: Sep 28, 2021 12:03 PM

Tom Davis

If you had reservations for the Chamber Forum on October 6th with Governor Stitt, your reservation will still be good for the makeup date.

The Bartlesville Area Chamber of Commerce relayed the message on Tuesday that the Governor’s office had an unavoidable conflict arise for next Wednesday, Oct. 6 and has had to move the forum date.

The rescheduled date is Tuesday, October 26th from 11:30 - 1:00pm at City Church.