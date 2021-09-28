Posted: Sep 28, 2021 12:26 PMUpdated: Sep 28, 2021 12:32 PM

Garrett Giles

The Lighthouse Outreach Center has broken ground for a new Maintenance & Storage Building.

Director Errol Hada says they are looking forward to this opportunity to expand and become more efficient as they minister to people in the community.

Pictured left to right: Lighthouse Assistant Director Sam Zepeda, Lighthouse Board Chair Bob Brchan, Donor Pat Moore, and Lighthouse Director Errol Hada.

Hada says this is an intermediate step that the Lighthouse is taking so they can reach out and begin to get transitional housing in the area. He says they may buy some houses in order to clean up the neighborhood and provide transitional housing to those that graduate out of the Lighthouse program.

Hada says there is a need for affordable, accountable and clean housing in Bartlesville. He says they have an option to buy a house in January that is close to the Lighthouse. He says they may pursue transitional housing options full force come the beginning of 2022.

The ground breaking ceremony took place at midday Tuesday at the Lighthouse, 1411 W. Hensley Boulevard in Bartlesville.

Hada (pictured left) says the 30x40 metal building will include space for lawn and maintenance equipment and tools, processing and storage of donated items, a construction area, and general storage. He says Steve Holt Metal Roofing of Wynona, Oklahoma, is building the structure.

Construction is set to begin on Wednesday, Sept. 29, and is projected to be completed by the end of October.

Hada says the Lighthouse is grateful for the community and its support. He says they are seeing God do wonderful things right now as they see Him blessing the Lighthouse so they can continue to focus on seeing people turn their lives around, which they have.

The Moore Family made a generous donation of $11,000 to get the project up and running. Hada says local donor and family foundation have already contributed $19,000 of the $30,000 needed for the project. He says a fundraising campaign is planned to complete the final $12,000 through local donations to the project.

Those wishing to make a financial contribution can call the Lighthouse at 918.336.9029. Donations can also be mailed to 1411 W. Hensley Boulevard.