Posted: Sep 28, 2021 1:39 PMUpdated: Sep 28, 2021 1:39 PM

Ty Loftis

Glen Quimby with the Green Country Volunteer Fire Department in Sand Springs was at Monday’s Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting requesting that ARPA funding be used to train rural fire districts. This training would come from OSU Fire Services and would cost $90,000.

Quimby said there was interest in this from local departments and District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney explains to Quimby that they are still trying to figure out what the county can pay for regarding the ARPA funds.

The Board will attempt to help Quimby with his request if the guidelines state that they are able to.