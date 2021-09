Posted: Sep 29, 2021 11:13 AMUpdated: Sep 29, 2021 11:14 AM

Garrett Giles

At Wesleyan Christian High School, it's "Dress to Impress Day!"

Homecoming royalty interviews continue on KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3 and 95.1 FM on Wednesday at 5:25 p.m. with attendant Charli Martz and escort Wesley Wyatt compliments of Oklahoma Wesleyan University.