Posted: Sep 29, 2021 12:55 PMUpdated: Sep 29, 2021 3:20 PM

Garrett Giles

An accident near the Cherokee Casino north of Ramona along Highway 75 has been cleared but left several victims with injuries, including a firefighter.

Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen says at least two vehicles collided on Highway 75 northbound at 3100 Road around 1:00 p.m on Wednesday. Pictured below is the mapped location of the accident.

Sheriff Owen says Bartlesville EMS was on scene with two ambulances to transport victims who suffered minor injuries. He says a firefighter also suffered injuries in response to the accident as he fell off the back of a fire truck.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation at this time. Ramona Fire, Ochelata Fire and the Ramona Police Department responded to the accident.

Sheriff Owen says rain is making roads slicker. He asks everyone to slow down and give other drivers more room to operate.

It took a little over an hour to clear the scene.

We will have more information when it becomes available.