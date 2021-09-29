Posted: Sep 29, 2021 2:33 PMUpdated: Sep 29, 2021 2:33 PM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville Area History Museum has announced plans to kick off its fall events beginning next Thursday with Tales Around the Campfire. This will be a Facebook Live event beginning at 7 p.m. and will feature cowboy music in addition to storytelling. A park ranger from Osage Hills State Park will also be on hand.

Beginning this Friday and running through Sunday, October 17th, there will be a game of historical hide-and-seek bingo. To play, pick up a bingo card at the museum and look for historical figures at Mary Martha's “Buffaloes Around Town.” Cards must be turned in by Friday, October 22nd to get entered for drawings.

Throughout the months of October and November, there will also be an exhibit to check out at the History Museum. The museum is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.