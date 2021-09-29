Posted: Sep 29, 2021 3:01 PMUpdated: Sep 29, 2021 3:01 PM

Ty Loftis

Construction crews are making tremendous strides on the Bartlesville Community Center Concrete Drive Repair Project, this according to Project Engineer Emily Taber. Crews began repairing the west side of the Community Center in early August and Mayor Dale Copeland said it will make things look better in that area.

Funding for this project came from the 2013 Half-cent Capital Improvement Projects Sales tax. Construction is expected to be complete within the next two months.