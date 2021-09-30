Posted: Sep 30, 2021 9:06 AMUpdated: Sep 30, 2021 9:06 AM

Garrett Giles

The grills will be fired up in Dewey when the inaugural Backyard BBQ Cook-Off and Festival takes place this weekend.

The event is slated to take place on Saturday, October 2, in downtown Dewey along East Don Tyler Avenue at 2:00 p.m.

There will be a BBQ contest. BBQ tasting will begin at 3:00 p.m. Tickets cost $2. You can also spend $20 for 15 tickets. The grand champion will receive $500 and a trophy. Second place will receive $250 and a trophy. Third place will receive $100 and trophy. To register, contact Brandon Thompson at 918.440.2369, or email deweybbq@gmail.com.

A cornhole tournament will be held as well. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Dewey Fire Department. For more information or to register, contact Mike Bollinger at 620.330.3253.

There will even be live music, vendors, inflatables, and much more. The festival is fun for the whole family.

Vendors will need to contact Thompson for registration.