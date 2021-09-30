Posted: Sep 30, 2021 3:10 PMUpdated: Sep 30, 2021 3:10 PM

Ty Loftis

Collinsville Police are searching for a man who was speeding on a motorcycle early Thursday morning. Police officers attempted to pull the subject over, but he never stopped.

Officers say they found the motorcycle a few minutes later near 156th Street north and Highway 75, but the driver had fled the scene. The Collinsville Police Department attempted to set up a perimeter in coordination with the Oklahoma High Patrol, along with the Owasso and Tulsa Police Departments, but were unable to locate the subject.