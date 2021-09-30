Posted: Sep 30, 2021 3:11 PMUpdated: Sep 30, 2021 3:11 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville was arrested earlier this week after allegedly damaging a dispensary after a burglary attempt. Dominick Neri appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday facing two felony counts of burglary in the second degree and one misdemeanor count of malicious injury to property.

Court documents allege that Neri broke a window at TAG Medical on the 1300 block of Frank Phillips Boulevard in Bartlesville. The police report states that Neri’s intent was to steal items from within the facility. The estimated value of the window was less than $1,000 so the charge was filed as a misdemeanor.

Neri has criminal record in Osage County. His bond was set at $25,000 with a condition that he have no contact with the facility listed. Neri is due back in court on October 8.