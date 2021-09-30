Posted: Sep 30, 2021 3:25 PMUpdated: Sep 30, 2021 3:25 PM

Ty Loftis

The number of those applying for unemployment benefits has risen for a third week across the United States. The number rose by 362,000 claims last week, this according to the U.S. Labor Department. At its peak, more than 900,000 Americans were signing up for those benefits in early January.

More than 22 million jobs were lost when the pandemic first began, but hiring has rapidly increased since that time. Around 17 million jobs have been restored and as vaccines become readily available, businesses have been encouraged to open and expand their hours.