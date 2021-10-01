Posted: Oct 01, 2021 9:44 AMUpdated: Oct 01, 2021 10:56 AM

Garrett Giles

Elder Care's Drive-thru Flu Shot Clinic will be held each Saturday, beginning October 9 through Saturday, November 13 at 1223 Swan Drive, from 9:00 a.m. to noon and 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Participants can receive the vaccine while remaining in their vehicles.

Elder Care is offering Fluzone High-Dose vaccine, and the regular dose if available. The regular flu vaccine, for ages 18 and over, costs $30. The high-dose vaccine, for ages 65 and over, costs $75. Participants may pay by cash, check, or credit card.

All attendees are encouraged to pre-register their information before coming to the clinic to minimize wait time. To pre-register, please call 918.336.8500.

Social distancing will be encouraged to keep participants safe. Facemasks are highly recommended. In case of inclement weather, the clinic will move inside the Elder Care building.

Elder Care is the region’s leading non-profit provider of services for seniors and their caregivers. For more information about the Flu Shot Clinic and Elder Care, please call 918.336.8500 or visit abouteldercare.org.