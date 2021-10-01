Posted: Oct 01, 2021 9:52 AMUpdated: Oct 01, 2021 9:53 AM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Fire Department Battalion Chief Jim Majors is retiring after 34 years with the department. Bartlesville Fire Chief David Topping presented Majors with a plaque for his service this week. Majors was thanked for his many years of dedicated service.

Pictured left to right: BFD Chief David Topping and BFD Battalion Chief Jim Majors