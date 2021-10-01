News
City of Bartlesville
Posted: Oct 01, 2021 9:52 AMUpdated: Oct 01, 2021 9:53 AM
BFD Battalion Chief Majors Set to Retire After 34 Years
Garrett Giles
Bartlesville Fire Department Battalion Chief Jim Majors is retiring after 34 years with the department. Bartlesville Fire Chief David Topping presented Majors with a plaque for his service this week. Majors was thanked for his many years of dedicated service.
Pictured left to right: BFD Chief David Topping and BFD Battalion Chief Jim Majors
