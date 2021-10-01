Posted: Oct 01, 2021 11:25 AMUpdated: Oct 01, 2021 11:31 AM

Garrett Giles

U.S. Senator for Oklahoma James Lankford says Democrats’ progressive policies are out-of-touch with America and not what Oklahomans want. This comes amid Democrats’ push to approve a $3.5 trillion tax-and-spend bill that would discourage people from getting back to work by providing even more entitlements.

Sen. Lankford had this to say:

“Shockingly in this $3.5 trillion entitlement bill there literally going back to welfare as we once had it rather than ending it welfare as we know it. They’re returning to just checks rather than encouraging jobs. We’ve seen already what that looks like in our economy just this year.”

Lankford went on to say that Biden’s vaccine mandates are threatening jobs and pose major problems for our Armed Services. Earlier this week, Lankford introduced the Stop Vaccine Mandates Act to repeal the President’s Executive Order on vaccine mandates.