Posted: Oct 03, 2021 4:16 PMUpdated: Oct 03, 2021 4:28 PM

Garrett Giles

A Dewey couple won an ultimate wedding giveaway from Sand Creek Bridal during the KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM Celebration & Wedding Showcase this weekend at Timber Oaks Event Venue.

Sand Creek Bridal's Amy Warehime says Luke and Amanda Tackett won the ultimate wedding giveaway on Sunday afternoon. She lists what the Tackett's won:

Johnstone Sare Building - Room at the Top's two floor wedding venue, table, chairs, bridal suite and use or props from prop room and decor.

Sand Creek Bridal with bridal outfit including gown, veil, jewelry up to $1,500 and groom's tux/suit rental

Roots+Blooms with bridal bouquet, two bridesmaid bouquets, three boutonniere's, and one ceremony install

Loretta Lewis Photography with a five hour shoot time and engagement session

A deluxe package CJ Entertainment

Wedding coordination and set up from Robyn's Nest

Five hours of coverages (before, during and after ceremony) from JP Productions

Up to $200 for a wedding cake from Dusty Rose Cakes

Couples Room with hydrotherapy tubs for bride and groom from Ginger Bloom Massage

Bride formal style plus trial run from Cassie Blount @ Allure Salon

Wedding night lodging with champagne or sparkling cider and flowers from Hotel Phillips

A $150 gift certificate from B.A. Nails

Bride's make-up application from Nicole White

Classic Facial & Waxing Services from Advanced Skin & Body Spa

$100 gift certificate from Melody's

10 dozen mini cupcakes from The Sunflower Shoppe

$100 gift certificate from BobbyQ

One plate of hors d'oeuvres from Bambino's

Meat and cheese board with bottle of wine at check in at Hotel Phillips plus breakfast delivered to room with mimosas and coffee from The Coffee Exchange

Large charcuterie board from Cheese to Please

One spray tan for bridesmaid or bride from Tans by Tess

$50 worth of travel accessories, necessities, and travel package info from J. Daniel's Travel

One spray tan for bridesmaid or bride plus $10 off any bridal party tan from Studio 1716

One spray tan for bridesmaid or bride from Downtown Rays

$20 off invitations from Bartlesville Print Shop

Warehime started the ultimate prize giveaway last spring. She says she would like to hold this giveaway annually. Approximately 20 couples participated for a chance to win. The total package was worth over $14,000.

Other businesses that participated in the Celebration & Wedding Showcase include: Timber Oaks Event Venue, Sippin' Sweet Company, Danielle Weaver-State Farm Insurance, Johnstone Sare Building - The Room at the Top, Sand Creek Bridal, Amanda Stratford Photography, Elite Custom Photo Booths, Robin Mackey's Photography, Lookin' Sharp Laundry & Dry Cleaners and Jim's Formal, Party Time DJ & Karaoke, Signature HomeStyles and Fragrance Lamps, The Candy Basket, Double G Bulldogs, El Rey Del Burrito Express, Ettingers Office Supply Co., LPL Painting & Company, Moxie on 2nd, Prairie Cottage, Sugarica and United Linen.