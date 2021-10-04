Posted: Oct 04, 2021 9:17 AMUpdated: Oct 04, 2021 12:57 PM

Tom Davis

The Women's Ranch Rodeo Association World Finals Rodeo returns to Pawhuska October 15 and 16 at the Clarence Brantley Indoor Arena on the Osage County Fairgrounds.

The event was traditonally held in Kansas but was forced to move to the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska last year due to COVID-19 protocols taking place in Kansas.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION , Billie Franks with the WRRA said that after a successful turnout last year, organizers have made the decision to come back to Pawhuska again this year.

There will be a special kickoff party at the Constantine Theatre on Thursday, October 14, at 6pm.

There will be two events on Friday, October 15, at the arena at 10am and at 6pm. The final rodeo performance will be held Saturday, October 16, at 1pm. The awards ceremony with take place Saturday night at 7pm