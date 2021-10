Posted: Oct 04, 2021 10:44 AMUpdated: Oct 04, 2021 10:44 AM

Evan Fahrbach

Bartlesville High School is celebrating Homecoming this week, as the Bruins host Muskogee for their football game on Friday night.

At 5:25 on Monday KWON will speak with Gavin Jerden and Gage Keaton, thanks to Bartnet IP and Arvest Bank.

Monday is Groovy Green Day at BHS.