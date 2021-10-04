News
Osage County
Posted: Oct 04, 2021 11:50 AMUpdated: Oct 04, 2021 11:50 AM
COVID Case Numbers Continue to Decline in Osage County
Ty Loftis
At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney gave another update as to how the county is doing regarding COVID-19 cases. McKinney said numbers from the County Health Department continue to be encouraging.
Treasurer Sally Hulse said she has opened her office back up after closing it for a short time while we saw the spike in numbers.
